LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 554,557 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 600,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LG Display by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

