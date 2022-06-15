LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 554,557 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.30.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LG Display by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 600,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LG Display by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
