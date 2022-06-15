LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Down 3.3%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.83 and last traded at $80.83. 3,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

