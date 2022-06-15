LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Down 3.3%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.83 and last traded at $80.83. 3,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 319,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.57.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.