Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Cowen

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LICY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

LICY stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

