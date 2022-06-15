Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s current price.

LICY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

LICY opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $39,101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $18,684,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $17,280,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 1,480,206 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.