Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) to Issue $1.69 Dividend

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.6896 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. Li Ning has a 12 month low of $158.73 and a 12 month high of $348.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.54.
About Li Ning (Get Rating)
