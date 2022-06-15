Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Down 23.6% in May

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $29.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
