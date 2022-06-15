Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Down 3.1%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $109.62 and last traded at $110.11. 24,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,060,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

