Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $151,991.28 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $151,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,221 shares in the company, valued at $561,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LBTYA traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 1,358,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

