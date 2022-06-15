Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0267 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Life Healthcare Group stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $7.27.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
