Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0267 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

LTGHY stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Life Healthcare Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

About Life Healthcare Group (Get Rating)

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.