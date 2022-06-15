Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0267 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
LTGHY stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Life Healthcare Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.
About Life Healthcare Group
