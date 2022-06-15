Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

