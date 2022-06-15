LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CEO Michael K. Lester Sells 328,615 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,148,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
