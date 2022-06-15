LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) CEO Michael K. Lester Sells 328,615 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) CEO Michael K. Lester sold 328,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $1,751,517.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,148,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,383,802.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.