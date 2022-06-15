LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Anisha Patel-Dunn Sells 3,463 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Anisha Patel-Dunn sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $18,492.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,532.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ LFST opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
