LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $73,200.00 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,265,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,862,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.62. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

