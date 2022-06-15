LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 5,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 868,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Specifically, COO Gwen H. Booth sold 88,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $467,965.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,083,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,330,766.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,159 shares of company stock worth $2,805,478 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -5.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,277 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter worth about $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,037 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,498,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

