LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.63.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
