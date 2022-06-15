LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market cap of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.63.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter worth $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.