Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) versus Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Critical Comparison

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -103.18% -57.80%

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million 10.21 -$100.77 million ($1.32) -2.16 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Volatility & Risk

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lightning eMotors and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 281.58%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.53%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

