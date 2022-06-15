Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,332,516 shares.The stock last traded at $21.17 and had previously closed at $20.31.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.06.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

