Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 1.7%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 26,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 57,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59.
Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a net margin of 3,107.45% and a negative return on equity of 246.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)
Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.
