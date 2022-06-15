Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 1.7%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 26,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 57,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a net margin of 3,107.45% and a negative return on equity of 246.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 145.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.