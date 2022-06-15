Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

LIND has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.05. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 20,837 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $334,017.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,008,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,174,029.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,401 shares of company stock worth $933,470. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

