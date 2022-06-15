Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $286.54

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €286.54 ($298.48) and traded as high as €292.85 ($305.05). Linde shares last traded at €287.95 ($299.95), with a volume of 891,426 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($333.33) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($359.38) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($366.67) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($354.17) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $142.47 billion and a PE ratio of 39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €296.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €286.54.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

