Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Announces Dividend of GBX 5,300

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 5,300 ($64.33) per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5,000.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LTI opened at GBX 1,055 ($12.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 million and a PE ratio of 0.07. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 994 ($12.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,805 ($21.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,189.85.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

