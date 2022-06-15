Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5,300 Per Share

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5,300 ($64.33) per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5,000.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LTI opened at GBX 1,055 ($12.80) on Wednesday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 994 ($12.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,805 ($21.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,130.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,189.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 million and a PE ratio of 0.07.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

