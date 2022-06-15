Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5,300 Per Share

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5,300 ($64.33) per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5,000.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LTI opened at GBX 1,055 ($12.80) on Wednesday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 994 ($12.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,805 ($21.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,130.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,189.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 million and a PE ratio of 0.07.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
