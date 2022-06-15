Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in May

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.6 days.

OTCMKTS:LKREF remained flat at $$8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

