Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in May

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.6 days.
OTCMKTS:LKREF remained flat at $$8.51 during trading hours on Wednesday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
