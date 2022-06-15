Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Director Gordon Crawford Acquires 74,216 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford acquired 74,216 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $633,062.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,496,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,762,227.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gordon Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Gordon Crawford acquired 30,550 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,811.50.
- On Friday, June 10th, Gordon Crawford acquired 59,635 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $543,871.20.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Gordon Crawford acquired 38,331 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $377,943.66.
- On Monday, June 6th, Gordon Crawford bought 44,226 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $428,992.20.
- On Friday, June 3rd, Gordon Crawford bought 14,461 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $132,607.37.
Shares of LGF-A traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,111 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.
About Lions Gate Entertainment (Get Rating)
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
