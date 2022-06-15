Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 54,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 412,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 116.12% and a negative net margin of 903.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.

