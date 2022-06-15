Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 54,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 412,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 116.12% and a negative net margin of 903.59%.
About Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)
Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.
