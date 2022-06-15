Litchfield Hills Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Graham in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 14th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

NYSE:GHM opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.77. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Graham by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 108,359 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

