Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Trading 20% Higher

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 180,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 101,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.
Lite Access Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTE)
