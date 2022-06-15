Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.80.
LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
LAC stock traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 212,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,340. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$16.03 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.96.
In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40. Also, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32.
About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Further Reading
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.