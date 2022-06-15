Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.80.

LAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

LAC stock traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 212,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,340. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$16.03 and a 52 week high of C$53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.96.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.26). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40. Also, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

