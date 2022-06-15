LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.98 and last traded at $59.61. 8,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 344,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

