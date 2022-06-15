Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.87. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,027,000 after purchasing an additional 103,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares (Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.