loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CAO Sells $126,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 333,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:LDI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,562. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $589.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

