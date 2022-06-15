loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 79,408 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $166,756.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,020,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $589.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

