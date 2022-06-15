loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.93

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 3012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $589.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $503.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $767,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 183,285 shares of company stock worth $450,113 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

