Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,464,800 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 1,044,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.9 days.

LBLCF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.66. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.33. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $60.25 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on LBLCF shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.