Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.63.

Shares of LOGI opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Logitech International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,658,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

