London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($104.38) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,716.67.

OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

