Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 375,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of LOIMF opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Loomis AB has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

