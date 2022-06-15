Loop Capital Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $50.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 77,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 305,218 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,996.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,674,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

