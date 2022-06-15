L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 41.7% in May

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

L’Oréal stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 326,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $97.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €450.00 ($468.75) to €420.00 ($437.50) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($411.46) to €385.00 ($401.04) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €339.00 ($353.13) to €350.00 ($364.58) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €458.00 ($477.08) to €339.00 ($353.13) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($270.83) to €282.00 ($293.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.14.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

