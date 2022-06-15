Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.94.

NYSE:LOW opened at $177.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.43 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

