Lp Bleichroeder Buys 10,000 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,366,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,049.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 674 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,044.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 50,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 28,043 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $208,639.92.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 47,719 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $356,460.93.

On Monday, May 2nd, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,736 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $42,905.28.

On Friday, April 29th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 63,332 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $494,622.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $326,250.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.

CMPO stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

