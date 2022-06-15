LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,330.0 days.

Shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

