LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,330.0 days.
Shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile
