LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.70. 741,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.15.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,186,000 after acquiring an additional 69,639 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after acquiring an additional 143,585 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after buying an additional 329,899 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

