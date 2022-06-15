LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the May 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

LXU stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 498,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,860. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LSB Industries by 713.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth $470,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 19.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 172,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

