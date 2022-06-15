LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.02. 1,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 698,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.28.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LSB Industries by 7,212.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

