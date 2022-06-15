Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.92.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $70,857,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $57,430,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after acquiring an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $77.32 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

