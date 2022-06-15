Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 12128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$180.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM)
Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
