Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.33.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.