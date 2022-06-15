Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.54

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.54 and traded as high as C$10.70. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 166,605 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.